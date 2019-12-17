It may be hard to believe, but for the first time in NBC's The Voice history, a contestant who initially turned just one chair during his audition went all the way to win the entire season.

That one-chair-turner is Jake Hoot, a missionary kid from Corpus Christi, Texas, who charmed Kelly Clarkson with his version of Luke Combs' "When it Rains it Pours" back at the very beginning of the season. "I know you probably wanted Blake [Shelton], but this is a better home I promise," Clarkson enthused at the time. "You sound like Ronnie Dunn!"

Indeed, that proved true. Hoot, a single dad who won over America's hearts with his capable and increasingly layered covers of songs ranging from Willie Nelson to Reba McEntire to Trace Adkins to a surprisingly dark and mature original song about his own painful divorce, showed Clarkson and the rest of the Voice team that she'd made the right decision—leading straight to her third win on the show.

Hoot pulled forward ahead of second runner-up Ricky Duran, (Team Shelton), third runner-up Katie Kadan (Team John Legend), and fourth runner-up Rose Short (Team Gwen Stefani).

Directly prior to Hoot's big moment, Clarkson acknowledged her star contestant, saying "I would like to say this has been the the most talented group of singers...I'm so proud of you. You're a one-chair turn; man, you're in the finale right now. That is so amazing. I'm so proud of you. I'm so proud I got to be your coach. Thank you once again, Shelton, for not turning around."

Hoot himself told Clarkson that he loved her as a coach, as well as felt some very personal growth on the show as well as a result of her mentorship: "I've grown as an artist and person but your love for your kids has made me a better parent. Thank you so much," he noted. (Clarkson, of course, dissolved in tears.)

6 Unforgettable 'The Voice' Moments