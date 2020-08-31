10 Fascinating Things You Didn’t Know About Country Up-and-Comer Jameson Rodgers

Jameson Rodgers seemingly crashed onto the country music scene in 2020 with his Top 15 hit “Some Girls,” but did you know the rising country star actually started his Nashville career a decade earlier, in 2010?

The Mississippi native moved to Music City and built his way up from meek writers' rounds to earning cuts from Florida Georgia Line and Luke Bryan, touring with Luke Combs and inking a record deal. Keep reading to learn a little more about Rodgers.