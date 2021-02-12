Jameson Rodgers and Luke Combs bring the good times right to you in their fun new video for "Cold Beer Calling My Name." Will their combined fans vote for it as the most popular country video of the week? We're about to find out.

The good-time clip is facing off against new videos from Seaforth, Kip Moore, Jeremy McComb and Nate Barnes, all of whom have great new clips that are looking for votes. Which one will we see head up the top country music videos of the week?

Home Free are at No. 1 again this week, this time with their collaboration with Don McLean on his classic song, "American Pie." Lauren Mascitti is once again at No. 2, and Carly Pearce bows at No. 10 this week with her "Next Girl" video.

Which videos and artists do you want to see in the top spots next time around? Our readers get to decide the results of the countdown every week, so don't forget to vote for your favorites, and keep voting as often as you can. Check back next Friday to see the results.

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.