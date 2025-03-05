What ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Said About Her Son, Garrison, on Anniversary of His Death

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is honoring the one-year anniversary of her son Garrison's tragic death.

What Happened to Garrison Brown?

Sister Wives chronicles the lives of polygamist Kody Brown and his four current and ex-wives, along with their 18 children. The show has aired on TLC since 2010.

Janelle and Kody, who separated in December 2022, have six children. Their separation led to strained relationships between Kody and sons Garrison and Hunter Brown, as shown on the series.

Garrison's body was found March 5, 2024 in Flagstaff, Ariz., following an apparent suicide.

"He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him," Janelle wrote in a 2024 social media post announcing Garrison's death. "His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Janelle Brown Honors Garrison Brown Anniversary of His Death

One year later, Janelle has posted on Instagram honoring the one-year anniversary of Garrison's death.

"I stay busy but in EVFERY quiet moment you are first and foremost in my thoughts. It's been a year baby. We miss you so much. I miss you so much," she says.

The post includes a photo of Garrison holding a cat. Janelle says cats were an important part of her son's life, having adopted three from local shelters.

"I encourage everyone reading this to consider making a donation to your local animal shelter, rescue or humane society,"

The photo Janelle shared of Garrison also includes the quote, "To the stars, Bowen, to the stars." According to Today, the quote is from Garrison's favorite movie, Dragonheart.

Some members of the family got tattoos inspired by the quote after Garrison died.

Country Stars Who Have Died in 2025 We're not even three months into 2025, and already country music has suffered some devastating losses. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker