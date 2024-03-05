Sister Wives star Garrison Brown has died, leaving a hole in the lives of everyone who knew him.

His mother, Janelle Brown, shared the news on social media. Garrison Brown was just 25 years old and one of six kids Janelle had with the family patriarch, Kody Brown.

Sister Wives has aired on TLC since 2010.

Kody Brown is a polygamist with four current or ex-wives and 18 children.

Garrison was frequently on the show.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle Brown writes. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Within minutes of her post, outlets began to share news about how Garrison died.

TMZ reports that Garrison Brown appears to have died by suicide, and his younger brother Gabriel is who discovered him at his Flagstaff, Ariz. home.

Garrison was formerly in the U.S. National Guard and fairly recently was feuding with his father. People recalls a 2023 episode of Sister Wives where Gabriel expressed his and his brother's discontent with how Kody was handling the COVID-19 pandemic in the household.

At the time, Janelle shared that she didn't think Garrison was as happy as he used to be.

