Jason Aldean would be thrilled to win another ACM Entertainer of the Year award, but he might not get his own vote.

The singer says he's honored to be one of the seven Entertainer of the Year nominees for Thursday's (May 11) Amazon Prime broadcast.

"Especially at this point in my career," he tells Taste of Country.

"Sometimes you got all these newer guys coming up and it's like, maybe our heydey of getting some of those kind of things has kind of passed. So when you get one it's really cool and exciting."

When pressed on who he'd pick if he couldn't vote for himself, Aldean praised all the nominees, but tells Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul, "It's hard to look past Morgan (Wallen) at this point."

"I mean, what else do you gotta do?"

Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Kane Brown are the five other nominees — plus Aldean — for 2023 ACMs Entertainer of the Year.

Aldean has won the ACM for Entertainer of the Year three times.

Aldean is set to perform on the broadcast.

"I feel like I was at that place at one point," he adds, "where you feel like you're the hottest thing going, and then it's like if you don't win, you're sitting there going, 'What does it take?'"

"For me, Morgan would be the guy that I would look at and go, 'He's been hotter, bigger than anybody else in our genre.' That's who I would think should get it."

Continuing the conversation, the "Tough Crowd" singer recalls times when he's been in the crowd and the artist everyone thought would win didn't win. "It's almost a little awkward, honestly," he admits.

Aldean joins Lambert, Combs and Brown as 2023 ACM Awards performers. Wallen was scheduled to perform, but had to cancel after being placed on vocal rest, meaning his tour has also been postponed for the next six weeks.

