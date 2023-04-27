Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs and Kane Brown are all among the first round of performers announced for the 2023 ACM Awards.

Also on deck to perform are Jason Aldean, Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson.

Several of the genre's hottest up-and-comers and recent hitmakers are set to take the stage, too: The War and Treaty, who earned a historic ACM nomination as the first Black duo to be nominated for Duo of the Year, are on the bill. New Male Artist of the Year nominee Bailey Zimmerman is performing as this year's Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist, and he'll be introduced by former Breakthrough Artists Breland and Gabby Barrett.

Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina are both on deck to perform at the awards show, too. Swindell recently topped the country charts with his "She Had Me at Heads Carolina," an update on Messina's '90s classic, "Heads Carolina, Tails California," and Messina even features in the music video for Swindell's new hit.

The ACM previously announced that this year's co-host Dolly Parton will take the stage to debut the first single off her upcoming rock album, Rock Star. Parton recently elaborated on that, saying that her performance will come at the end of the show, and it will be an original song titled "World on Fire."

Parton is co-hosting the 2023 ACM Awards with Garth Brooks, marking the first time that Brooks has ever hosted a major awards show. A previously-aired teaser for the show pokes fun at Brooks' "first time jitters," building anticipation for a megawatt hosting pairing that fans have never seen at the helm of any awards show before, ever.

More performers for the 2023 ACM Awards are expected to be announced in the weeks ahead. The show will take place in Frisco, Texas — a major location shift for the event. The last time the ACMs were held in Texas was in 2015; it's aired from Nashville in recent years.

For the second consecutive year, the show will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.

The 2023 ACM Awards are set for May 11 beginning at 7PM ET.

2023 ACM Awards Performers:

Ashley McBryde

Bailey Zimmerman

Cody Johnson

Cole Swindell

Dolly Parton

Jason Aldean

Jelly Roll

Jo Dee Messina

Kane Brown

Keith Urban

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Miranda Lambert

The War and Treaty

