Morgan Wallen Delivers Devastating Tour News
Morgan Wallen is canceling or postponing six weeks' worth of concerts after doctors ordered that he go on vocal rest. The "Last Night" singer re-aggravated a vocal injury suffered earlier on his One Night at a Time Tour.
A list of those postponed dates was not provided alongside Wallen's message to fans, but six weeks would mean all shows through June 20 will be affected. That includes this week's ACM Awards in Frisco, Texas, where Wallen was slated to perform. He is up for Entertainer of the Year.
"This is just the choice I had to make," he says closing a two-minute video. "I hate it, but I love you guys."
Fans first learned that Wallen was having vocal issues when he canceled his headlining portion of his concert in Oxford, Miss., on April 23. At the time, his team issued a written message that said he'd been working with doctors to treat his voice, but he wasn't able to sing that night.
Fans were upset by the last-minute cancelation, and (since-refuted) rumors began to circulate that it had more to do with alcohol that an illness. However, a short time later Wallen announced doctors had put him on vocal rest, and he postponed three shows.
Last weekend, Wallen performed three shows in Florida, but in video shared with fans he admitted that by the end of the third show, his voice was gone again. After consulting with doctors in Nashville, he learned he'd re-aggravated the trauma.
That's when doctors gave the order that he'll need to rest his voice for six weeks.
"They told me if I do this the right way, I’ll get back to 100 percent. They also said if I don’t listen and I keep singing, then I’ll permanently damage my voice," he says.
Morgan Wallen Tour Dates Potentially Affected By Six-Week Vocal Rest:
May 18 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
May 19 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
May 20 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
May 24 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
May 26 — Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park
June 1 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park
June 2 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park
June 3 — Panama City Beach, Fla. @ Gulf Cost Jam
June 8 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
June 9 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
June 10 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ Carolina Country Music Fest
June 14 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park
June 15 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park
June 17 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park