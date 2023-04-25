Morgan Wallen's team wants you to know he was not too drunk to perform on Sunday night (April 23) in Mississippi, and a crowd management company that hired the security guard who said otherwise makes it clear they don't support his narrative.

Big Loud's CEO called the security guard's description of events "laughable."

"Thank you @bestcrowdmanagement for correcting your employee, who made up an entire story that was nowhere close to true," writes Seth England on Instagram. Wallen is signed to Big Loud Records.

England responded to Best Crowd Management's message that said, in part, the employee "made false claims as it related to last night's Morgan Wallen concert and we do not stand behind the detail in his statement."

Just before he was set to take the stage on Sunday night, Wallen's team posted a message to the video screens telling fans he would have to cancel because he'd lost his voice. This angered many who were there and led to quite a bit of speculation on social media.

Video shared by @thunderb4lightnin on TikTok went viral, with more than 3 million views within 36 hours. A guard called the story of Wallen losing his voice "bull crap" and even claimed an ambulance had taken the star away.

Since canceling on Sunday, Wallen has apologized and postponed his next three concerts as he recovers.

"There's nothing more I want to do than be onstage playing for you guys," he wrote on Monday. "But as of today, I'm on doctor-ordered vocal rest and we have to reschedule this week's shows."

The North American leg of the One Thing at a Time Tour started on April 15, and Wallen has made news during two of the three stops so far. During his show in Louisville, he tripped and fell while walking down a few steps, blaming heavy smoke.

After scrapping shows slated for this weekend, he's set to resume on May 4 in Jacksonville, Fla. Currently, there are over 50 dates through October listed at his website.

