Morgan Wallen Fans Divided After Last-Minute Concert Cancelation

Morgan Wallen canceled his Sunday night show in Oxford, Miss. at the last minute, and fans and critics sounded off on social media. Some were supportive, while others ... were real mad.

Some just used the whole thing as a chance to dunk on an SEC football team, because hey — it's never not football season in these parts:

Wallen's team put up an apology and an explanation on the screens that flanked his stage at Vaught Hemingway Stadium just minutes before he was due at the mic.

"Unfortunately Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight," the note read. "Refunds for tonight's event will be available at point of purchase."

The message was displayed after the opening acts (Nate Smith, Ernest and Hardy) performed. The timing is what upset those in attendance, particularly those who had driven several hours to see the show.

"Cool but what about the dog sitter, baby sitter, hotel, PTO, and gas money we took for this? You knew this morning @morganwallen," @cmblake93 writes.

Others were more visceral:

Wallen performed on Saturday night (April 22) and says he began losing his voice afterward. He consulted with a doctor, he says, and tried to working through vocal exercises and resting.

"I really thought I'd be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime," a note on Wallen's Instagram Stories read.

Many wanted the receipts:

While fans who were there left angry or in tears, others showed some compassion and understanding.

"Whether he waited to the last minute or not he CANNOT perform," tweets @emilyyyleiannn.

A few more fans reminded haters about glass houses.

Then, there was a group of people who were just there to make jokes.

"Last night, Morgan Wallen suddenly cancelled his show moments before he was set to take the stage at Ole Miss due to loss of voice," tweets @RGW_News.

"Many fans were not happy but sources close to Wallen believe this was due to him just being at Ole Miss where they fake injuries constantly."

This one is even more niche, falling under the "if you know, you know" category:

Finally, there was a group of people who seem to understand that Wallen isn't the only one who has to deal with the fallout of the show's cancelation. Warning, this clip contains a few profanities and is NSFW.

