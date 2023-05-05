Morgan Wallen returned to the stage Thursday night (May 4) in Jacksonville, Fla., after canceling four shows on his One Night at a Time Tour due to losing his voice and subsequently being put on doctor-ordered vocal rest.

Controversy surrounded Wallen's concert cancellations — especially the last-minute cancelation of his second show of a two-night stand in Oxford, Miss., on April 23. In a new video shared prior to his Jacksonville show, Wallen confirmed his return to the stage and shared an update on his health.

"What's up, everybody? I just wanted to let you know I am in Jacksonville, we are going to play a show tonight — and all weekend," he says in the short clip. "I wouldn't say I'm 100 percent, but I'm doing a lot better."

He also addressed the missed Mississippi concert, asserting that he believed he would be able to play the show, but in the end, it became impossible.

"And to everyone in Oxford, I just wanted to reiterate how sorry I am for the way that went down," he says. "I thought I was going to be good to go and I just wasn't. We're working on a rescheduled date — we are close to having a rescheduled date, I just don't have the exact one yet. So as soon as I do, I'll let you know."

Fans who attended the now-infamous show in Oxford were greeted with a text message on a screen, canceling Wallen's set mere minutes before he was slated to take the stage.

The statement read: "Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately, Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight. Therefore, tonight's show has been canceled. Please make your way safely to the stadium exits. Refunds for tonight's event will be available at point of purchase."

The cancellation led to an uproar from some fans, and even landed the singer in a lawsuit filed by a concert-goer. The situation escalated when — in a viral video — a security worker at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium claimed that Wallen was "too drunk" to perform. Seth England, CEO of Wallen's label Big Loud Records, fervently denied this claim, calling it "laughable."

Wallen also postponed shows in Grand Rapids, Mich., Moline, Ill. and Lincoln, Neb. following the Oxford show. He heads to West Palm Beach and Tampa for the remainder of this weekend.