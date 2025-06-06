Jason Aldean's oldest daughter, Keeley, is of legal drinking age at 22, and Aldean admits it's kind of strange having a drink or two with his own daughter.

Aldean was a guest on Taste of Country Nights, where host Evan Paul asked him if it's weird having a kid old enough to drink.

The "Whiskey Drink" singer responded, "A little bit, yeah. It's crazy."

If you aren't a parent with grown children, like Aldean, it's hard to imagine, but he still thinks of Keeley as a little girl.

"I still think of her as that little girl dancing around on stage, holding her microphone and pretending like she was the star of the show," he wrote on Instagram for her 16th birthday in 2019.

Aldean went on to give us the full update us on his kids. He was in full Dad mode, bragging on his older daughters and how well they are doing in high school and college.

"Keeley is the oldest, she just turned 22. She's awesome, man, she killed it in college, about to graduate and get started with her life. It's cool, they're doing great."

What about Aldean's second-eldest daughter?

"Kendyl, she's a junior in high school right now, so she'll be a senior next year."

Not to be outshined by their older stepsiblings, Aldean made sure to throw a mention in about his daughter, Navy (6), and his son, Memphis (7), saying, "Then we got the little ones in kindergarten and first grade, man, so it's wild."

Aldean's older two daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, are from his first marriage to Jessica Ussery, to whom he was married to from 2001-2013.

