Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany Aldean, turned to social media to show fans around the couple's new home in Florida, and the place is as spectacular as one might expect for the country superstar and his family.

Aldean posted a video to her Instagram, sharing various details of the stunning new home, which the couple purchased recently and did some work to before officially moving in. Her video shows off the rich, beautiful dark hardwood floors, high ceilings with beams, oversized windows and more.

In addition to the eye-popping architecture, the house is decorated in a lavish, but tasteful manner, more restrained and with a bit more casual elegance than the family's principal residence outside of Nashville.

"This is for those of you who love home decor," Aldean writes to accompany the clip. "I personally am obsessed with interiors… so here’s our new Florida home for some potential inspo!"

The couple have previously owned several lavish beach mansion properties in Florida, and they spent several years designing and building their staggering Nashville home before moving in just after the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Jason Aldean talked about the new property in Florida in an interview with Music Mayhem Magazine in March of 2022, saying, “Well, we’ve had a couple houses in Florida and so we actually just bought a house. We’re not building one, but we bought one down there that we’re kind of having some stuff done to it and we haven’t stayed in it yet though. I love it.”

Brittany Aldean shared some pictures on Instagram on May 9, announcing, “We are officially Florida residents again!” She posted another photo later that evening, adding, “First night in our new place."

Aldean has been busy on the musical front, too. He's released a new double album, Macon, Georgia, that pays tribute to his hometown, and the country singer is set to embark on his Rock n' Roll Cowboy Tour, which begins on July 15 in Scranton, Pa., and runs through October, when it wraps in Wichita, Kan.

