Jason Aldean’s Family Were Under Attack by Black Bears (Seriously!) [Pictures]

@BrittanyAldean, Instagram

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, prioritize taking their family on fun trips, and this will be one to remember.

Perhaps the Aldeans typically fly private, but this time, they drove to their destination ... and they likely regret it.

Brittany shared a photo of her two cubs, Memphis and Navy, packed into their SUV like a bunch of sardines, on the way to their annual Christmas gathering with family.

@BrittanyAldean, Instagram
It's not clear what the Aldeans' final destination was, but it's obvious it was remote, because the family's vehicle was ransacked by bears.

Yes, real bears.

@BrittanyAldean, Instagram
As Jason and Brittany looked on from the safety of a cabin, they saw a mama bear and two cubs rifling through items they'd forgotten in the car.

@BrittanyAldean, Instagram
Later, the country star's wife — and avid social media user — posted the evidence of the bears going through their SUV. They seemed to shotgun an energy drink?

@BrittanyAldean, Instagram
The forgotten energy beverage was likely picked up when the Aldeans stopped at a Buc-ee's, where Memphis and Navy got to meet the beaver himself.

@BrittanyAldean, Instagram
Before his winter trip to bear country, Aldean opened the doors to his brand new bar in Las Vegas.

