Jason Aldean Is ‘Not a Happy Camper’ After His Wife’s Holiday Purchase

Terry Wyatt, Getty Images/Instagram

Jason Aldean was feeling Grinchy this week after his wife Brittany made a seasonal purchase that he thought was excessive.

Like so many other holiday fights between couples, it started at the grocery store.

Brittany shared video to her Instagram Stories from the parking lot, where Aldean is standing beside a shopping cart carrying an enormous red flower bouquet — and not looking too happy about it.

"Why'd you have to get this s--t?" Brittany writes in the text of her post, explaining that it was her idea to get the big floral arrangement, and that her country star husband was opposed to the idea.

It's unclear exactly what about the flowers set Aldean off, though the bouquet is large: Consisting of what appears to be red roses and red snapdragons, the whole thing is resting in a vase filled with festive red balls and tied with a large ribbon decorated with the American flag.

"You upset with me?" Brittany says from behind the camera.

"I'll drive. You can hold this s--t on the way home," Aldean responds.

"No, I'll drive. You can hold it," she shoots back.

"That ain't my plan, buddy," he mumbles back.

Despite Aldean's scowl, it seems like maybe his bark is worse than his bite. Brittany's next Instagram slide shows her husband cramming himself into the passenger seat of their car, making space for the huge bouquet between his knees.

"Get in the car," he says as he closes the door.

"Not a happy camper," Brittany comments with a laughing face emoji.

Brittany Aldean frequently shares snapshots into the family's life together, often featuring their two young children, Memphis and Navy. She and Aldean are both also vocal about their conservative political ideals and support for Donald Trump.

Brittany has said that the latter topics have sometimes led Aldean from being excluded in certain conversations in the country music industry. Most recently, she criticized Billboard for leaving him off its staff-picked list of the Best 100 Country Artists of all time, theorizing that his political views factored into the exclusion.

