Jason Aldean + Wife Brittany Share Their Perfect Parenting Hack — Would You Try This?

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, have a sweet go-to parenting "hack" when they need to reconnect as a family: Game night!

Brittany posted a photo to her Instagram Stories showing the country star at the dining table with son Memphis and daughter Navy. They're smiling and playing games with dad.

"Family game night ... Putting the phones down. Giving them undivided attention," the mother of two writes over the photo, which she shared with her 2.6 million followers.

"We highly recommend. Nothing matters more."

Sitting down as a family and laughing together is a great way for kids and parents to talk and enjoy each other's company, and it's something any family can make time for.

 

Memphis, 7, and Navy, 6, are the couple's only two children together, but Aldean has two much older daughters from his first marriage.

Brittany is the Aldean Family social media guru — she's always sharing what her kiddos and husband are up to at home and on their many vacations, to the delight of fans.

The country star doesn't post much personal content at all on his official Instagram account. In fact, he's not a big fan of social media in general, as he's told Taste of Country Nights in the past. If it were up to him, it'd be gone entirely.

"Get rid of it, it drives me crazy," he says. "Social media, across the board, get rid of it. That's going to be a very unpopular answer."

The family will likely be traveling a bit this summer, as Aldean has tour dates scattered through May, June, July, August and so on — but we're sure they'll still make time for game nights.

 

