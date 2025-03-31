Jason Aldean&#8217;s Niece Turned 1 — Her Big Present Is Just Too Perfect [Pictures]

Marsaili McGrath, Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, spent the weekend celebrating their niece's 1st birthday, and her big present was of course, a big green tractor.

And from the looks of it, she loved her official John Deere tractor that was gifted to her.

How fitting is it that her big present was a big green tractor, just like the biggest hit song of her uncle's career, "Big Green Tractor."

Just look at the huge smile on her face:

The Aldeans' little niece was also treated to the sweetest smash cake moment:

The baby girl is the daughter of Brittany's brother, Hunter Kerr, and his wife, Rachel, and she really resembles Brittany and Jason's two kids, Memphis and Navy.

Whenever they go to visit her brother and their family, the Aldean kids seem to not only get along well with their cousin, but are very close to her — like older siblings.

"Earth angel," Brittany captions a photo of the three of them.

Memphis and Navy were guests of honor at Hunter and Rachel's wedding in 2020, where they got all dressed up and looked adorable.

Brittany's younger brother is — by her own words — "Actually the best friend that I think I’ve ever had."

She transferred from the University of Alabama in her junior year to attend the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where Hunter was a freshman, and famously went on to cheer for the NBA’s Charlotte Bobcats before meeting Aldean.

