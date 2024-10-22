Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany are making a trip to the polls look glamorous.

The singer's wife recently shared a "get ready with me"-style video centered around their family trip to vote early in the upcoming U.S presidential election.

In a clip set to Toby Keith's "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)," the couple head out to their local polling station to cast their ballots.

After the fact, Aldean and Brittany posed with their Tennessee-shaped "I Voted" stickers. Brittney stuck hers on the front pocket of her jean jacket, while Aldean chose a more unorthodox spot — his sunglasses — to sport his civic pride.

"We VOTED EARLY!" Brittney writes in the caption of her post. "Get out there and get it done, y'all, you can't sit this one out."

It's no secret which candidate the Aldeans are voting for: They are both vocal supporters of U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, and they've got a personal connection to him, too. They've visited with Trump and attended this year's Republican National Convention, and Brittany recently launched a limited T-shirt line called "The All American Drop," which features photos of Trump playing football and wearing a cowboy hat.

Aldean has also voiced his support for Trump onstage. After an assassination attempt towards Trump at a campaign rally this summer, the country singer dedicated a live performance of "Try That in a Small Town" to the former president.

During that show, he also affirmed his support for Trump in the upcoming election.

"We all know what's gonna happen come November, so it's all good," he told the crowd.