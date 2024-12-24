It's not yet Christmas, but it looks like Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, got themselves quite possibly the best early Christmas present ever.

At first glance, it looks like they got themselves a Mercedes G-Wagon, which they likely already have, or have had in the past. But don't be fooled, this is no full-sized Mercedes G Wagon at all.

The Aldeans look to have gotten themselves a Mercedes G-Wagon go-kart/golf cart. In an Instagram Story posted by Brittany, she shows the G-Wagon go-kart and Jason trying to get into it.

After she finished laughing at her husband inside of it and how small it was, Aldean put the go-kart into reverse and started to back out of the driveway. Brittany yelled to Jason not to hit the real cars in the driveway and to be careful.

Brittany then starts laughing at the size of the go-kart G-Wagon compared to their full-sized Cadillac Escalade that is parked right next to it.

It's not clear if the crew ran out of gas, or the battery didn't come fully charged, but in one of the Instagram Stories that Brittany posted, they had ditched the G-Wagon go-kart in favor of one of their large 4x4 side-by-sides to get them where they needed to go on their property.

Aldean and his wife are car aficionados. Aldean has told Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul that his most expensive ride in his collection is a Ferrari that he drives around sometimes just for the fun of it.

