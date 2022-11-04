Hear Jason Aldean’s Cover of Alabama’s ‘Christmas in Dixie’

Jason Aldean is getting into the holiday spirit already with a festive cover of Alabama's "Christmas in Dixie."

Alabama released "Christmas in Dixie" in December of 1982, featuring an ultra-country production as the group sings about the magic of Christmas in many different places, but especially in the Southern United States.

Aldean's version keeps the traditional country production, with rhythmic guitars and steel guitars, but the rendition puts an updated shine on the song. The modern star adds his signature electric guitar in a solo toward the end of the song, and background vocals make the tune sound like a singalong.

"Christmas in Dixie, it's snowin' in the pines / Merry Christmas from Dixie, to everyone tonight," he sings.

"Christmas in Dixie" is the first holiday song Aldean has ever released, and he says the rendition pays homage to the band, whom he calls some of his "musical heroes."

"The band Alabama has been really influential on my career, so it’s cool to get to give a nod to my musical heroes with the first Christmas song we’ve ever put out," Aldean says on social media.

Aldean is going into the holiday season having recently wrapped up his Rock n' Roll Cowboy Tour in late October. In a post commemorating the end of the tour, Aldean told fans that he will now head into the studio to work on a new album.

With the new version of "Christmas in Dixie," Aldean joins the growing list of artists who are releasing music for the Christmas season this year, including Thomas Rhett, Reba McEntire and more.