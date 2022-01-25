Jason Aldean is being recognized for his continued philanthropy. The "Night Train" hitmaker has been named the 2022 recipient of the Country Radio Broadcasters' Artist Humanitarian Award.

Aldean will accept the honor during the annual Country Radio Seminar, which will be held Feb. 23-25 in Nashville and virtually.

The country star — a multi-Platinum artist with two dozen No. 1 hits to his name — has supported numerous charitable organizations over the course of his career by raising millions of dollars to further their work. This includes raising more than $2 million for the Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olsen Children's Hospital, a pediatric hospital in his hometown of Macon, Ga., as well as pulling more than $4 million for Susan G. Komen for the Cure through concert ticket sales. Aldean also publicly supports ACM Lifting Lives, Red Cross and several others.

Additionally, Aldean is an advocate for veterans, first responders, children and working class families. After the horrific 2017 shooting at Route 91 Festival in Las Vegas, the superstar funded a six-day triumph-over-tragedy workshop for those who were in attendance and witnessed the shooting massacre, in which 60 people were killed. Aldean was performing onstage when the shooting occurred.

“Jason Aldean doesn’t have to brag about his songs or his concert tours. They speak for themselves," CRS/CRB Board President Kurt Johnson says. "He also doesn’t call attention to his massive philanthropic work. So we will. Join us at CRS as we shine a light on all the good that Jason does and the good people he supports."

Aldean will be presented the award during CRS Honors on Wednesday, Feb. 23. He will also have the honor of introducing the Country Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductees.

The CRB Artist Humanitarian Award was created in 1990 in an effort to honor country artists who have "exhibited exceptional humanitarian efforts during their career." Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Garth Brooks, Charlie Daniels and others are past recipients.

After releasing the first part of a double album, Aldean is gearing up for part two: The first — Macon — arrived on Nov. 12, 2021 with the second portion — Georgia — expected on April 22, 2022. The project marks Aldean's 10th studio album.

10 Things You Never Knew About Jason Aldean: