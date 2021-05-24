It’s graduation season, and this year, Jason Aldean has something to celebrate: The superstar put down his guitar to just be dad as his daughter, Keeley Williams, graduated high school on Saturday (May 22).

Williams is Aldean’s eldest daughter with ex-wife Jessica Ussery, with whom he also shares a younger daughter, Kendyl. Aldean also has two younger children, Navy and Memphis, with current wife Brittany Aldean, to whom Williams enjoys being a big sister.

"Hard to believe this kid graduated from high school tonight," the proud dad of four writes on social media. "Really excited to see what the next chapter in life holds for her. Your future is what you make it, so go get em Keeley. We love you!"

No word yet on exactly what the future may hold for Keeley, but there is a chance she may be following in her father’s footsteps to pursue a career in the music industry.

"She just came up to me a couple months ago and said she wanted to start learning how to play guitar," Aldean told Taste of Country Nights in 2018. "I was like, 'Well, okay, what do you want to learn? Do you want to learn how to play rhythm? Rhythm acoustic, kinda like I play?'"

Turns out the teen had something else in mind: "She was like 'No. I want to play like Slash, from Guns N’ Roses.'”

This will be Keeley's second big milestone this year, as she turned 18 back in February.

It has been no easy ride for the star's daughter, as she, like most American high school students, has had to navigate her final years of high school in the midst of a global pandemic. Just last year, Keeley Williams missed out on her junior prom, which was canceled due to COVID-19. Thankfully, stepmom Brittany still made the day special with a homemade “quarantine prom."

See Pictures of Jason Aldean's Amazing New Mansion:

See Pictures of Jason Aldean's Previous Fairytale Mansion:

See Inside Jason Aldean's Other Amazing Rural Retreat:

See Inside Jason Aldean's Spectacular New Florida Beach House: