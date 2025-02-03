Jason Aldean’s Daughter Navy’s Surprise Birthday Party Was a Girl’s Dream! [Pictures]
When you are Jason Aldean's kids, you don't have a normal birthday celebration.
The country star's wife, Brittany Aldean, shared video of the couple's daughter's 6th birthday party recently, and Navy celebrated in style, even if she wasn't expecting it.
The video began with all of Navy's friends gathered under a table, in what looks to be one of the Aldean family's homes.
They are hiding quietly as Aldean's young son, Memphis, walks in first and notices all of the extravagant decorations and balloons strung everywhere, and lights up with joy.
Then, the birthday girl, Navy, walks in and all of her friends jump out and yell, "Surprise!" Officially, Navy turns 6 on Tuesday (Feb. 4).
She's shocked as she looks around the room, noticing all of her closest girlfriends and decorations — a lot to take in for any young child.
You then see proud daddy Jason bend down and hug and kiss his daughter, telling her Happy Birthday, while Brittany is smiling ear-to-ear in celebration of their daughter's shock at her surprise.
On the table in the middle of the room looks to be two glasses of ice water and a tray full of mini red Solo cup shot glasses, presumably filled with some apple juice or fruit punch or something of that nature, for the kids.
They pulled off a perfect surprise party!
