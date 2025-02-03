When you are Jason Aldean's kids, you don't have a normal birthday celebration.

The country star's wife, Brittany Aldean, shared video of the couple's daughter's 6th birthday party recently, and Navy celebrated in style, even if she wasn't expecting it.

The video began with all of Navy's friends gathered under a table, in what looks to be one of the Aldean family's homes.

@BrittanyAldean / Instagram @BrittanyAldean / Instagram loading...

They are hiding quietly as Aldean's young son, Memphis, walks in first and notices all of the extravagant decorations and balloons strung everywhere, and lights up with joy.

Then, the birthday girl, Navy, walks in and all of her friends jump out and yell, "Surprise!" Officially, Navy turns 6 on Tuesday (Feb. 4).

@BrittanyAldean / Instagram @BrittanyAldean / Instagram loading...

She's shocked as she looks around the room, noticing all of her closest girlfriends and decorations — a lot to take in for any young child.

@BrittanyAldean, Instagram @BrittanyAldean, Instagram loading...

You then see proud daddy Jason bend down and hug and kiss his daughter, telling her Happy Birthday, while Brittany is smiling ear-to-ear in celebration of their daughter's shock at her surprise.

@BrittanyAldean / Instagram @BrittanyAldean / Instagram loading...

On the table in the middle of the room looks to be two glasses of ice water and a tray full of mini red Solo cup shot glasses, presumably filled with some apple juice or fruit punch or something of that nature, for the kids.

They pulled off a perfect surprise party!

Top 50 Jason Aldean Songs: His Greatest Hits + Best Deep Cuts The best Jason Aldean songs are spread out among his 11 studio albums. Find singles and deep cuts from his self-titled debut album high on this list, right alongside more recent hits and duets from Macon and Georgia.

Taste of Country asked readers for input and did a deep dive into Aldeans' full catalog of songs to identify those worthy of this top songs list, and those that simply aren't. Spoiler alert: A few radio singles are missing, and several album tracks rank inside the Top 20. Sales and chart success helped us round out the Top 50. Do you agree with No. 1?

40 Photos of Jason Aldean Young Jason Aldean exploded onto the country music scene in 2005 with his first hit "Hicktown," which shot to No. 10 on the country charts. Since then, the megastar has released 11 studio albums and has had 27 songs reach No. 1. Let's take a look back at a young Jason Aldean, when he was just getting started. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul