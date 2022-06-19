Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Celebrates Him on Father’s Day: ‘Very Thankful’

Jason Aldean celebrated Father's Day in style on Sunday (June 19), complete with a heartfelt tribute from his wife, Brittany. The couple share two children -- four-year-old Memphis and three-year-old Navy -- and Aldean is also dad to two older daughters, 19-year-old Keeley and 14-year-old Kendyl, from a previous marriage.

To mark the occasion, Brittany posted a slideshow of sweet family shots from over the years. The first image is a recent snap on a baseball field, with one arm around Memphis and the other around Navy.

"I couldn't ask for a better man to be on this parent journey with me....soooo very thankful for you Jase!!!!!" she wrote in the caption of her post.

The singer's wife made a point of also shouting out all the special dads in her life, including her brother Hunter, who is currently celebrating his first Father's Day. She included a couple of shots of Hunter, as well as a couple of her own dad, "who in my eyes, hung the moon," Brittany adds in her Father's Day Post.

Over on his social channels, Aldean was also celebrating all his fellow dads in honor of the holiday. He shared three photos of his dad, all taken during a fishing trip the two shared. "Happy Father's Day to "The Man"!...You are a perfect example of what a great dad and PawPaw should be," the singer wrote, before offering his well-wishes to all the dads out there.

"Hope everybody is getting to fish, play golf and love all over your kiddos," Aldean concluded. "Being a dad is the best job in the world!"

See Pictures of Jason Aldean in Concert