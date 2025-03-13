Jason Aldean lives a life of luxury — he has earned it over the past two decades.

The superstar and his wife, Brittany, seem to always be on vacation with their two young kids in tow.

During a recent beach trip, Brittany shared a video compilation of the family's day by the water on her Instagram, and within it we see the "Dirt Road Anthem" singer doing one of the most sincere girl dad things ever.

About 15 seconds into the video, you'll see Aldean with his youngest daughter, Navy, skipping in the sand together.

Not that it's anything weird for a normal suburban dad, but to see the alpha male singer out of his element — and not wearing his performance gear — with his young daughter skipping and frolicking on the beach, is certainly a first for fans.

The rest of the video gives you a great peek inside the life that the Aldeans live at one of their homes, presumably in Florida.

The couple have their son, Memphis, daughter Navy and their two dogs with them as they are enjoying what looks to be a private little space of beach. In fact, it's so isolated that just the walk down their private wooden boardwalk to access their section of sand looks like it would cause you to reach your daily step goal.

The evening winds down with Aldean manning the grill, slapping on some marinated chicken breasts and steaks as the family watches the sunset from their outdoor oasis. After dark, the crew pops some popcorn together and watches Pirates of the Caribbean together — a perfect end to a perfect day.

Aldean has time to lay low until May, when his summer gets pretty busy with tour dates.

