Not many artists experience major success with their first-ever single, but Jason Aldean was one of the few. The country newcomer launched himself on a trajectory to superstardom with the release of his debut single, "Hicktown," which the RIAA certified Gold on April 7, 2006.

For an artist who had such a quick start right out of the gate, Aldean traveled an unusually difficult path to actually getting a record out. He endured multiple false starts with record deals that did not result in any music actually being released before he signed with then-startup Broken Bow Records.

As Aldean recalled at the opening of his exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in 2017, he was on the verge of moving back to Georgia when he landed the deal with Broken Bow, which released "Hicktown" as his debut country single in March of 2005.

Big & Rich teamed with Vicky McGehee to write "Hicktown," which gave Aldean his first Top 10 hit on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. The single would be certified Gold for sales of half a million the April following its release.

Aldean next released a ballad titled "Why," which gave him his first No. 1 hit. The third single from Jason Aldean, "Amarillo Sky," reached No. 4, and the album peaked at No. 6 on Billboard's Top Country Albums, selling more than a million copies and establishing Aldean as one of the brightest new stars in country music.

"Hicktown" remains a fan favorite and has often served as Aldean's show-closing song at his concerts.

What Makes Jason Aldean Ugly Cry?

See Pictures of Jason Aldean in Concert