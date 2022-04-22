Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. ​​​​​​​​​​​This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.

One of the world's biggest country stars, Jason Aldean, just released the second half of his 10th studio album, Macon, Georgia. He stopped by the Taste of Country Nights studio to talk to me about it.

One of the many things I love about Jason is the fact that he is an A-List country artist, but he is available for interviews more than most smaller acts are. Maybe that's part of the reason the country world loves him so much. I was sitting in my Nashville studio when I heard a huge deep rumble in the parking lot. I went outside and saw one of the biggest trucks I have ever seen in my life, and behind the wheel was none other than "My Kinda Party" singer himself, waving to me.

He came in and sat down and we had a long chat about life and his new album. A few stories that stick out to me were when Jason told me about the first time he met Brantley Gilbert. He said Brantley had written some songs for him, and brought the demos by the studio for Jason to hear. Jason said he loved the songs but they sounded like they were recorded in Brantley's bathroom or something. He'd had some success with each on an underground level, but Jason heard something he thought he could take nationwide.

Those songs were "My Kinda Party" and "Dirt Road Anthem." As you know, they became huge hits for Jason. They also helped launch Gilbert's career. One year later, he'd release "Country Must Be Country Wide," his first No. 1 hit. Credit to Colt Ford for the co-write on "Dirt Road Anthem," but "My Kinda Party" — the No. 1 song on the below list of Aldean's Top 50 — was all BG.

Another story that came from this interview shows his softer side. "Your Mama" is a song on Georgia that Aldean cut for his son, Memphis, about his wife, Brittany. It's her favorite song on this new project.

Also, I bet you can't guess what the weirdest thing Jason Aldean has ever had to sign is ... Get on in here and check out Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, Episode 32: Jason Aldean.