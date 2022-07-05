Jason Aldean&#8217;s Kids Spend Fourth of July Weekend on the Beach [Pictures]

Jason Aldean and his family soaked up some fun in the sun over the Fourth of July weekend. On social media, the singer shared a sweet snapshot of his two children, 4-year-old Memphis and 3-year-old Navy, seated on an outdoor staircase with palm trees and blue sky behind them.

Both kids looked beach-ready in the photo, with Memphis rocking a backwards baseball cap and Navy wearing pigtails. Both are dressed in jean shorts, and Navy's got a blue tank top to match.

"Beach babies!!" Aldean writes in the caption of his post, along with emojis of a palm tree and waves.

He tagged Florida as the location for the post: Aldean and his wife, Brittany, shared in May that they'd purchased a new home in the Sunshine State. Brittany often offers fans virtual home tours via her social media, and on her Instagram Stories, she  introduced viewers to their jaw-dropping new abode with a photo spotlighting the house's high ceilings and light-filled open layout.

Memphis and Navy tried their hand at surfing during the holiday weekend. Aldean shared a photo to his Instagram Story of Navy flashing a peace sign on the beach, the words "Surfs Up" written across the screen. Over on her Instagram Stories, Brittany captured footage of the toddler catching a small wave.

The country star's wife also shared a collection of photos of the two kids enjoying fun in the Florida sun, including some close-up portraits of Navy and a picture of the two siblings sharing a hug.

The Aldeans often share glimpses of their family life with their fans. The singer's kids serve as musical inspiration for the country star, too: One song off his new album Macon, Georgia is called "Your Mama," and it's a love song for Brittany dedicated to Memphis.

