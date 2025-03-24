Jason Aldean and wife Brittany's children are two of the most adorable kids out there, and we're thankful that their mom was rolling video when they had the most affectionate sibling moment ever.

Both Navy and Memphis Aldean had baseball and softball games on the same day, and Jason and Brittany were there like normal parents, watching and cheering along for their kids.

Either before, after or between games, the Aldean kids found each other to wish the other good luck, and they gave each other the biggest hug and kiss.

There are a few things to unpack here in the Instagram Story that Brittany shared: One is the fact that no matter how famous their daddy is, he and his his wife still show up to the local ball field to root for their kids.

Due to the fact that it's in the Nashville area, they are likely able to stay under the radar at these things, as the community is generally good about that when seeing their favorite musicians out in public. It's not Hollywood, and country stars are left alone.

The second thing to unpack here is that the kids' jerseys say "Williams" on the back, instead of Aldean. Most country fans know that Jason Aldean's real name is Jason Aldine Williams, so his kids' real last name is also Williams.

Mom and Dad also got in front of the camera for a group photo of the little family out at the ball field:

Aldean has two older daughters from his previous marriage. Memphis is his only son, and he and Navy are Brittany's only children.

