Jason Aldean is a major superstar in country music, but to his kids, Navy and Memphis, when their daddy comes on TV, they seem to look the other way.

His wife, Brittany Aldean, turned to her Instagram stories to share some pictures of hers and the "Dirt Road Anthem" singer's children laid out on the floor, totally disinterested that their dad is on CMT playing one of his songs.

In the first photo you see Aldean's daughter, Navy, on the floor, not even looking in the direction of the TV, while their son, Memphis is walking away from the TV, like he couldn't care less that his daddy is famous either.

Brittany captioned the pic, "Unfazed about their daddy on TV," and tagged Aldean himself in the story, so he will be sure to see it for himself next time he logs into his Instagram — although he has admitted to Taste of Country Nights that he rarely ever uses it.

Then, Brittany pans the camera to Aldean's video for his new song, "Whiskey Drink" playing on the CMT Countdown, in at No. 10 for the week.

Now, maybe Navy and Memphis were upset with CMT and the fans that "Whiskey Drink" was at No. 10 on the countdown, and not higher up, so they were boycotting watching it.

But, likely they are just not as star-struck to see Aldean on TV, as they get to see him in real life all the time. They might even be getting toward that age where they are embarrassed by their parents — even though their parents are rich and famous.

