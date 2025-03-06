Jason Aldean Is Growing His Hair Out! Check Out His New Look [Pictures]
Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, had some downtime while in Florida recently, so Brittany took to her Instagram Stories to answer some questions from fans.
This time, the "Dirt Road Anthem" singer popped in to answer some questions, too, and come to think of it, when was the last time we saw him?
Before bringing him in, Brittany made it a point to let everyone know that Aldean has been growing out his hair. She even lovingly referred to him as "Mufasa," who is Simba's father in The Lion King — so a full-grown adult male lion with a mane.
In walks the country superstar to show off his new head of lettuce, and he seems pretty proud of it.
This is a different look for Aldean, as we usually see him with a cowboy hat — or a regular hat — on.
Even without his caps, we've never seen this much volume from the star.
Brittany says he's intentionally growing out his hair, not that he hasn't had time or resources to get his hair cut.
Last April we reported that Aldean was switching up his look on the facial hair front. He went to a full goatee at the time — a first for the "Try That In A Small Town" singer. This proves that Aldean is not scared to try new things as far as his appearance goes.
Will Aldean grow his hair out fully? Will he sport a mullet? Is this for a video shoot? The world may never know — but one thing is for certain, at 48 years of age, Aldean has a full head of hair that he should be proud of!
