Jason Aldean showed off his professional dad chops when he assisted his youngest daughter, Navy, in pulling out her first loose tooth.

Aldean's wife, Brittany, posted a long-winded video on Instagram documenting the process of wiggly tooth removal.

The mom of two was on a business trip in New York City over the weekend, and when she arrived home, she learned that the country star and her 6-year-old (Navy) had waited for her arrival to pull out her first loose chunk of calcium.

The video begins with the "Dirt Road Anthem" singer sitting down and comforting Navy by telling her to relax and just open up her mouth and he would do the rest.

Like any kid her age, Navy was both excited and nervous to have a tooth yanked — she event apologized to her daddy for moving around so much during the process, saying, "I'm just so excited."

But her older brother, Memphis, 7, was also by her side, letting her know that it won't hurt, as he has been through it already.

Once Aldean gets in Navy's mouth with his fingers and a paper towel, he comes out with a tooth, to everyone's surprise.

Navy can be seen jumping up and down while Memphis doubles down on the fact that he told her that it wouldn't hurt.

At the end of the video, Brittany tells Navy to show the camera her tooth that just got extracted, and that she does, with a giant toothless smile on her face.

Aldean has a total of four children: Two grown daughters Keeley, 21, and Kendyl, 17, with his high school sweetheart, Jessica Ussery, and two, Memphis, 7, and Navy, 6 with his now wife, Brittany.

Not a chance. Aldean told Taste of Country Nights recently that he is done having kids and that he told his wife that, "if she wants more kids, it's gonna be with a different husband."

According to the Mayo Clinic, a kid's baby teeth loosen and fall out at about age 6. Every kid is different, however.

