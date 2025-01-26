Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany spent part of a recent road trip answering fan questions on social media, and the singer wound up trying his hand at some amateur dating consultant work.

One question asked about how they keep things civil during football season as a house divided. Aldean's a Georgia Bulldogs superfan, while Brittany roots for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

"I always tell people: That's the one flaw I found in her when started dating, she was a Bama grad," Aldean deadpans in response. "You know, sometimes you just gotta overlook imperfections in people."

He goes on to say that the subject doesn't get sticky unless Alabama and Georgia play each other. "And she just cares if we win or lose. I actually watch the game," Aldean notes.

"It's an actual obsession for you...I mean, I love Alabama, but the first thing he does when he wakes up in the morning is check the stats and the new recruits," Brittany chimes in.

Elsewhere in their fan Q&A, Aldean and his wife handled a couple of questions asking for advice on giving up toxic romantic partners. One social media user asked for advice on how to break free from a relationship, while another was seeking help for a friend who'd been hung up on the same man for a decade.

"If you haven't been able to get over a guy in 10 years, damn! Who is this guy?!" Aldean replied to the latter question. "You gotta get out. You gotta go out and find yourself a slump-buster."

When Brittany questioned what he meant by that, Aldean clarified: "Just, like, a hookup."

Brittany had sterner advice. "Just stop communicating, period," she said.

Though they had slightly different advice on how to handle specific situations, both the Aldeans agreed that there's nothing to gain from wasting time in romantic relationships that aren't working.

"I think that's one thing that we've learned over the years, is, life's short, man," Aldean reflected. "It's too short to be in something that's, like, f--ked up and not cool. I think, just do what makes you happy...the time you waste, it's not worth it, I don't think, for anybody."

In another Instagram Stories slide, the Aldeans responded to a 26-year-old woman seeking advice on where to find potential future husbands. Both the singer and his wife agreed she should "date older."

Aldean explained, "I don't think guys should get married until they're, like, in their 30s."

He also expressed relief that he's happily married and doesn't have to worry about finding prospective love matches. "I'm just glad I'm not in the dating scene anymore. I feel like dating nowadays would be crazy," Aldean said. "The advice is, don't find him in a bar."

Aldean and Brittany have been married since 2015.

Their relationship started with controversy, since they were first spotted at a bar together in 2012 when the singer was still married to his now ex-wife Jessica Ussery.

They began officially dating in March 2014, the year after Aldean got divorced, and tied the knot in Mexico on March 21, 2015.

They have since welcomed two children together, son Memphis and daughter Navy.