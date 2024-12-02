Jason Aldean’s Son’s Birthday Cake Is a Boy’s Dream! [Pictures]
Jason Aldean's doppelgänger is his own kid, Memphis, who turned 7 over the weekend (Dec. 1).
What kind of birthday party do you have when your dad is one of highest-grossing country artists of all-time? An absolute epic one.
Aldean's wife, Brittany, posted several Instagram Stories from the big event, where all of Memphis' friends and family were on hand to see him age into the golden era of upper single digits.
Memphis is obviously a Minecraft fanatic, because his parents got him the most detailed Minecraft cake the world has ever seen. The actual block part of the cake looks to be way larger than the little boy's head, and the details? Amazing!
A similar cake is online for almost $200, and it's not quite as clean as the one Memphis blew out the candles on.
There were cupcakes available for Memphis' friends, too, as well as Minecraft plates and decorations.
Brittany took some time to reminisce about her little boy growing up, too, posting a photo that shows her pregnant with her son — who is her first child — seven years ago.
Memphis Aldean is Jason's first son and his and Brittany's first child together. They also have a daughter, Navy, and the superstar has two daughters from his first marriage. Navy will turn 6 in February.
