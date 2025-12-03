One long-standing tradition in country music is the end-of-tour gift that the headliner gives to their opener to say thanks for coming along for the ride.

I sat down with RaeLynn, who was out on Jason Aldean's Full Throttle Tour 2025 earlier this year, and she revealed some spectacular gifts that the Aldean's got for not only her, but her daughter at the end of the tour.

How Long Has RaeLynn Known the Aldeans?

It's important to note that the Jason and Brittany Aldean have been friends with RaeLynn for almost a decade now, RaeLynn said Aldean was one of the first major artists that she met when she moved to Nashville, so this made the end-of-tour gift a little more interesting.

I knew Aldean would have had to add a little more onto it due to the friendship.

RaeLynn said "Him and Brittany, because I don't think that he would pick it out, got me a really beautiful Louis Vuitton bag, that's really, really stunning."

But like a 3AM infomercial, wait, there's more.

RaeLynn continued, "They got me a pair of really cool cowboy boots and then they got [my daughter] Daisy a pair of matching cowboy boots."

She noted that she brought her daughter, Daisy, out for most of the shows on the Aldean tour and she said that the Aldean camp was so sweet and endearing to her daughter.

"It was Daisy's birthday, she turned 4 on the road and they got her a big old basket full of birthday gifts."

She also took a second to brag on Aldean and his crew.

"One thing I will say about the Jason camp, everyone treated Daisy like she was their little buddy. She would walk down the hall giving everybody knucks [fist bumps]."

What is RaeLynn Up To Nowadays?

RaeLynn just dropped her Jingle Jangle Rock EP and is very excited to be back on Big Machine Records, the label that she first signed to when she got to Nashville in 2011.

RaeLynn is truly a kind and talented individual and I enjoyed getting to know her more during this long sit-down interview.

