Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Lyrics Include a Subtle Gun Rights Message

The lyrics to Jason Aldean's new song "Try That in a Small Town" include a subtle gun rights message.

Well, maybe it's not that subtle.

It is easy to miss during a short second verse that tucks between two rounds of the chorus. The singer didn't write this song, but he leans into a lyric that's consistent with his increased willingness to speak up for what he believes in.

Got a gun that my granddad gave me / They say one day they're gonna round up / That sh-t may fly in the city / Good luck trying that in a small town.

Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, Kelley Lovelace and Neil Thrasher penned this song and the "come and get it" retort. The singer's previous statements on gun rights are a bit more nuanced, and these lyrics may not be exactly in line with his personal views. Six months after being at the center of one of the worst massacres in history, Aldean took a middle-of-the-road stance.

"It’s too easy to get guns, first and foremost," he told the Associated Press in 2018. "When you can walk in somewhere and you can get one in five minutes, do a background check that takes five minutes, like how in-depth is that background check? Those are the issues I have. It’s not necessarily the guns themselves or that I don’t think people should have guns. I have a lot of them."

On Oct. 1, 2017, Aldean was on stage when a gunman opened fire on the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. Nearly 60 people were killed and hundreds more injured.

"It’s a no-win situation,” Aldean told the AP, referring to taking a side. "I think no matter what you say, whether you’re for gun control or not, I mean, you’re setting yourself up to be crucified in the public eye or in the media."

Fans may end up favoring different lyrics from "Try That in a Small Town," his first radio single from a TBA project. The song's bigger theme is one of small town values and how a polite society and a strict adherence to government justice doesn't always travel.

That's an extension of values he's favored many times previously.

Jason Aldean's "Try That in a Small Town" Lyrics:

(Writers: Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, Kelley Lovelace, Neil Thrasher)

Sucker punch somebody on a sidewalk / Carjack an old lady at a red light / Pull a gun on the owner of a liquor store / You think it’s cool, well act a fool if you like / Cuss out a cop, spit in his face / Stomp on the flag and light it up / Yeah, you think you’re tough.

Chorus:

Try that in a small town / See how far you make it down the road / Round here we take care of our own / You cross that line it won’t take long / For you to find out / I recommend you don’t / Try that in a small town.

Got a gun that my granddad gave me / They say one day they're gonna round up / That shit may fly in the city / Good luck trying that in a small town.

Repeat Chorus

Try that in a small town / Full of good ol’ boys / Raised up right / If you’re looking for a fight / Try that in a small town.

Repeat Chorus