Jason Aldean and wife, Brittany, turned to social media to release a video of themselves responding to a lot of hate that Brittany received on a previous video she had posted.

Let's start with the original video that sparked some cyberbullies to come out of the woodwork.

The above video is all about Brittany showing her fans on Instagram what it's like working with a stylist in Los Angeles, though she lives in Nashville.

The caption says, "Let's not talk about the shipping bill," as the boxes of outfits that her L.A. stylist put together arrive at her palatial home and she sorts through them.

This seems to have sparked hatred from people who seemingly accused her of being tone deaf for posting such an extravagant video, when there are normal people across the country struggling just to make ends meet.

In response, the Aldeans posted a two-minute video on Brittany's Instagram Story, where the two of them stood side-by-side and addressed the hatred they received.

Aldeans Vs. Cyberbullies @BrittanyAldean, Instagram loading...

"I just wanted to hop on here and talk to you guys about the reel that I posted yesterday, which was basically having a stylist from L.A. and then living in Nashville, and I'm showing you guys the behind the scenes of that whole process," Brittany explains. "Which, a lot goes into that, and I just know what I like to watch on other people's pages."

All the while, her husband, Jason Aldean, is co-signing everything she's saying, even looking like he wants to drop a few words.

"A lot of times I think that you guys are interested and a lot of you I know are, but there's some people that are just so hateful in everything, and I don't know. I guess I'm just so busy in life that I don't have time to hate on people like that," Brittany adds.

Then, the "When She Says Baby" singer steps in and speaks his mind in support of his wife.

"It's just not my personality either, but ultimately it's your page and you show your life, our life, what we do, and if people like it, that's cool," Aldean adds.

"There's a lot of you guys out there that are supportive and cool and then there's also a fraction of people out there who are just a--holes and say like the most inappropriate, stupid sh-t," he continues.

"It's just so unnecessary and they even say crazy s--t like, 'Jason, man, your new album sucks and stuff like that.'"

At the end of the rant, Brittany sums up how she feels about haters and cyberbullies:

"You just have to, you know, take it for what it's worth, miserable people, but we got some cool ones. We love you guys."

