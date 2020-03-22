Jason and Brittany Aldean Celebrate 5-Year Wedding Anniversary

There's no doubt that the weekend of March 21 had a somber feel to it, what with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the death of country legend Kenny Rogers. However, at least two people were celebrating something very positive: Namely, Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, who notched up five years married on Saturday.

"Happy 5 year anniversary to my queen," Aldean wrote on social media, with a romantic shot of the two locking lips. "Thank u for making me the happiest and luckiest guy in the world."

Fans swooned over the lovely picture—but a couple of wise-guy commenters did remind us all we are still in a strange period of time, making lighthearted cracks about the "six feet apart rule" (the mandate that is currently in place for keeping "social distance" during the pandemic quarantine).

Brittany's picture that she shared to commemorate the occasion had the couple standing just as close to each other, but was clearly a throwback as it was from their actual wedding. "I made the best decision of my life by marrying you. The road has been a little tough at times but you and I never wavered. We stuck through it all and look at us now," she wrote, adding, "As we sit on the couch in our jammies today, I couldn’t be happier. Because I’m with YOU."

Brittany also gave fans a look at the pretty bouquet of flowers in a variety of pastel shades that Jason gave her for their special day.

Aldean and the former Brittany Kerr married in a beach wedding in Cancun, Mexico, on March 21, 2015. They have two children together, son Memphis and daughter Navy, in addition to Aldean's two children from his former marriage.