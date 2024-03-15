Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie’s Dog Winnie Has Died: ‘She Was Everything’

Jason Kelce, his wife Kylie and their family are mourning the death of their beloved dog, Winnie.

Kylie shared several photos on social media as she announced the sad news on Thursday (March 14). She also opened up about how special the family dog was to her and how she always wanted an Irish Wolfhound.

"When I was in high school I had a folder on my desktop labeled 'God's gift to earth.' It was images of Irish Wolfhounds that I had collected from Google," she writes in the caption. "I had fallen in love with the breed when I was a young and never let my fascination with them fade."

"It all lead me to Winnie and holy s--t did she live up to the hype. She was everything I had hoped for in a Wolfie and more," she continues. "I lost part of my soul today, but I know she is at peace."

"I love you, Winn. You will always be my first born child."

Photos shared with fans include snaps of Winnie lounging around different parts of the house, and being loved on by her owners. One special photo is from the couple's wedding day, with Kylie — in her wedding gown — crouched down next to Winnie. The dog is wearing floral collar and is looking lovingly at her owner.

Kylie calls Winnie her first child. The couple brought Winnie home before they got married in 2018, and for a time she was an only child. The Kelces would eventually bring home a dog brother for Winnie — also an Irish Wolfhound — named Baloo. Both pups have their own Instagram page at the Kelce K9s.

It wasn't long before the dogs received human siblings, too: Kelce and his wife have three children, daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte Ray, 3, and Bennett, 1.

Kelce will be spending more time with his family these days since retiring from the NFL. On March 4, the longtime Philadelphia Eagles center announced he would be hanging up his cleats after 13 years in the league.

