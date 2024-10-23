Fans Put Jason Kelce on Blast for What He Allegedly Did at Taylor Swift’s Show

Is Jason Kelce in his nap era?

The former NFL center is setting the record straight about that viral photo that allegedly shows him sleeping during one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in Miami. He swears he was simply taking it all in and vibing to the music ... with his eyes closed.

Sounds like something a dad would say after being caught snoozing on the couch in front of the television, right? Kelce was at the show with his wife and two of his three young daughters.

During an episode of his New Heights podcast, Jason's brother, Travis Kelce — who is dating Swift — asked him to explain himself.

“The show is absolutely electric," Travis says. "It’s the greatest show that's ever been on stage, and you're over here falling asleep?”

“Travis, you know I didn’t take a nap,” Jason responds, explaining the moment in question. “I’m just sitting here, and I’m just, like, feeling it. I’m tapping my thigh, in the moment, listening to the song."

"Then, all of a sudden, I go on Twitter and I see this f--king picture. I’m like, ‘What the f–k! I’m not even sleeping!'” Jason insists.

The original photo was shared by a buddy of the Kelces named Beau Allen. He even used Swift's lyrics from "Anti-Hero" in the caption.

Check out the viral photo below:

Was Jason Kelce Sleeping at Taylor Swift's Show? Fans Think Yes

"Caught in 4K," one Swiftie notes.

"Omg sleeping?!?" another says in disbelief.

Adds another, "Is this man sleeping at a Taylor concert?!?!?"

"Who the hell could fall asleep at a Taylor Swift concert with everyone screaming and singing???"