Country legend Jeannie Seely is mourning the death of her husband, Eugene "Gene" Ward. According to a statement, Ward died at a life care center in Nashville on Friday (Dec. 13) at the age of 92 after battling cancer.

Seely turned to Facebook on Saturday (Dec. 14) to share two beautiful pictures of the Nashville sunrise, writing, "Gene's first morning in Heaven."

The 84-year-old Grand Ole Opry legend previously shared the news on Dec. 11 that her husband's cancer had returned, along with additional health challenges.

"Thanksgiving morning Gene asked me to call 911 as he was having chest pains and couldn’t breathe," she revealed.

"At St. Thomas Hospital they also confirmed that cancer is back. He has been transferred to Lifecare in Old Hickory for care and they are great folks there. His boys, Gregg, Kevin and Shane are the best. We would be grateful for extra prayers. Gene Ward is one of the most amazing men I have ever known and I have been so blessed to be his wife."

Eugene Ward was born in White Pine, Tenn., where he attended White Pine High School. He studied business administration at Lincoln Memorial University and studied law at University of Tennessee College of Law before going to on to a stellar legal career.

Ward served as Vice President and General Counsel at Nashville Electric Service during his career, as well as Assistant General Counsel and General Counsel to the Tennessee Public Service Commission. Ward served as an Administrative Law Judge on approximately 400 cases as part of the commission.

Ward was committed to public service both in his career and in his private life. He was a member of a number of prominent legal organizations, and he was also a member of Hermitage Hills Baptist Church, Leadvale Masonic Lodge and Al Menah Shrine Temple. He served as President of the Donelson-Hermitage Chamber of Commerce and was on its Board of Directors.

He was also involved in the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce's Governmental Issues Committee and Legislative Network, and Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell recognized his commitment to public service, leadership and community in a proclamation that State Representative Darren Jernigan delivered in September.

Seely and Ward married in 2010. His health took a serious turn for the worse in 2018, as American Songwriter reported, when Seely turned to social media to ask for prayers for her ailing husband.

To celebrate his recovery, they renewed their vows in February of 2019 during the Country Music Cruise on board the Holland America Nieuw Amsterdam ship, and Seeley revealed that doctors had called Ward "a medical miracle." She attributed his recovery to the power of prayer.

Jeannie Seely is best known for a string of hits that includes "Don't Touch Me," "Wish I Didn't Have to Miss You," "Can I Sleep in Your Arms" and many more. She was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1967, and she serves as its oldest working member at the age of 84, performing at the country music institution regularly.

Visitation for Gene Ward will take place at 11AM CST on Thursday (Dec. 19) at Spring Hill Funeral Home at 5110 Gallatin Pike South in Nashville. A memorial service will follow at 1PM CST.

Ward's family is asking for memorial donations to Shriner’s Hospital for Children or the Opry Trust Fund in lieu of flowers.