Jelly Roll Scores First No. 1 Album as ‘Beautifully Broken’ Tops All-Genre Chart

Jelly Roll is on top of the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart this week with his sophomore country offering, Beautifully Broken.

The album — which came out Oct. 11 — not only debuted at the top of the chart, it gave the country singer his first No.1 project on the list. It also landed in the first position on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart after moving 161,000 units, his best sales week ever.

Jelly Roll bested artists like Rod Wave, GloRilla and BigXthaPlug for the No. 1 spot.

Chart-Topping Country Albums in 2024

Beautifully Broken joins a handful of other country albums that have been on top of the Billboard 200 this year. Morgan Wallen's One Night at a Time, Beyonce's Cowboy Carter and Post Malone's F-1 Trillion each landed at No. 1 this year, as did Toby Keith's 35 Biggest Hits compilation.

Per Billboard, that's the most country albums in a calendar year to reach the peak since 2014. That year five albums found themselves at No. 1, as well.

Jelly Roll's chart position this week also marks his second-consecutive Top 10 finish. His debut country project, Whitsitt Chapel, rose as high as No. 3 on the same list.

Jelly Roll Books Nashville Concert on Beautifully Broken Tour

The "I Am Not Okay" singer announced this week that he is adding one more special show to his 2024 tour: Jelly Roll will now finish out the trek at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Ernest and Alexandra Kay will serve as openers for the show.

"It's my first time back at Bridgestone since 2022 so we're gonna do it big y'all!!" he shares on social media.