Brooks & Dunn just released their highly anticipated album, Reboot II, where they let artists in country music choose which Brooks & Dunn song they wanted to re-work with the duo to make the album.

One of those songs is the Brooks & Dunn song, "Believe." It seems fitting that Jelly Roll was the one that rebooted this song, because Jelly is no stranger to emotional songs.

In an exclusive interview with Taste of Country Nights, Brooks & Dunn sat down with host Evan Paul to discuss the process of making the songs on the new album.

Brooks said, "We were really not involved in the artists and the songs they wanted to do. But when our manager came to us, he goes, 'I really want to do Jelly Roll with 'Believe.'"

That started a long and tough process of trying to nail down Jelly Roll, who is everywhere you look nowadays. The duo mentioned that once that was put in their head, they wanted it, bad.

Brooks continued, "Our manager was really dedicated to making that happen. We're great buddies with Jelly Roll, that part was never an issue, that he didn't want to do it. It's just he's scheduled to the max right now."

Dunn said that "Believe" wouldn't have been off the table had Jelly not been able to do it. Another artist would have been able to do it if they wanted, but Dunn agreed that the matchup of Jelly Roll and Brooks & Dunn for "Believe" was what needed to happen.

One listen to the song and you will likely agree that the pairing is magical. Jelly Roll takes immediate control of the song in the beginning, not afraid to handle the deep lyrics and the layout of the song.

Jelly Roll: 25 Stunning Facts About the 'Save Me' Singer Jelly Roll is country music's most fascinating character. His life has taken dozens of wild twists and turns, and he's been honest about all of it. Here are 25 facts about the "Save Me" singer and his family. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

PICTURES: See Inside Ronnie Dunn's Spectacular Southern Manor Home Ronnie Dunn lived in true Southern style in his manor home in Nashville. Dunn's 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 10,898-square-foot mansion in a high-dollar part of Music City featured a horse barn, a riding ring and the most top-flight amenities, all situated on 16 gated, very private acres. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker