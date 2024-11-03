Jelly Roll + Bunnie Xo Can’t Agree on One Holiday Debate

It's a hot debate in many households: When is the right time to put up the Christmas tree?

Some prefer to wait until mid-December, while others are in favor of decking the halls (and living rooms) the day after Thanksgiving. But Bunnie Xo takes the holiday season even more seriously than that: She's ready to break out the Christmas tree on Nov. 1.

This Halloween weekend, Bunnie documented her yearly argument with her country superstar husband Jelly Roll about whether or not it's time to start getting their home in the Christmas spirit.

From the clip she shared to social media, it's clear that the couple has had this fight quite a few times in the past -- and this year, it's basically a foregone conclusion which one of them is going to win.

"Did you notice I'm wearing my Christmas leggings and my mistletoe shirt on Halloween?" Bunnie says at the beginning of the video, training the camera on Jelly's face as he looks up from his phone, looking playfully defeated.

"I did," he responds tersely.

"You know what that means?" she continues. "We're gonna have a f--king Christmas tree here tomorrow, I'm sure," he shoots back, breaking into a laugh.

"I'm just making sure you knew that this year I'm not asking for permission. I'm gonna ask for forgiveness," she goes on to say. Jelly's clearly not in favor of the early Christmas tree, but he seems like he's given up trying to talk his wife out of it years ago.

It shouldn't be a huge surprise to anyone that Bunnie's a big fan of the holiday season: Another one of her annual traditions is releasing her own raunchy Christmas song, either an original or a creatively dirty spin on a classic. She's already started teasing this year's installment, which appears to be an, ahem, NSFW take on Eartha Kitt's 1950s classic, "Santa Baby."

Be that as it may, Bunnie's holiday spirit doesn't appear to be contagious: Jelly's nowhere near Christmas mode just yet. "I might be dressing up as the 'Bah, Humbug' guy. That's what I'm gonna be dressing up as for Halloween. I'm dressing up as Scrooge," he jokes at the end of the clip.