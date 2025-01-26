Jelly Roll + Bunnie Xo Just Had a ‘Spiritual’ Experience Underwater

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are currently on vacation in Hawaii to celebrate Bunnie's birthday, and while they're there, they had a once-in-a-lifetime experience off the shores of Kona.

As they got ready to venture off their boat and take a look at the oceanscape below, Bunnie and Jelly still had their trademark humor and banter -- and they couldn't quite agree on what animal they were going to see.

"Daddy, are you ready to go swim with manatees?" Bunnie says in the video she shared to social media.

"Manta rays," Jelly corrects her. "...I'm a manatee."

Turns out, Jelly was right -- not about the comparison, but about the kind of animal they were getting a look at under the waves. Bunnie shared jaw-dropping underwater shots of manta rays swimming peacefully beneath them, including some shots with other divers that show the camera just how huge these animals really are.

"So spiritual," she commented.

"The most majestic thing to ever witness," she added in a caption over the video.

Bunnie also shouted out the ocean tourism company they used, Wahine Charters, which is a locally-owned business offering manta tours, whale watching tours and reef snorkeling excursions. "They made it so fun," she said in response to one commenter on her post.

The singer's wife previously shared that Jelly surprised her with a trip to a Hawaiian villa for her birthday, which took place on Jan. 22. She took fans on a tour of the luxurious home they rented for the occasion, which includes oceanfront views from a variety of balconies, multiple bars and spa bathroom amenities.