Jelly Roll transformed into Chef Roll when he decided to cook up a late-night, after-show gourmet snack, and it was a sight to see.

The video comes to us from Alex Volkanovski, a chef who was with Jelly at his Sydney, Australia, show on Nov. 4.

In the video, Jelly and Volkanovski are preparing Wagyu steak slices over white rice.

First, Volkanovski is shown slicing paper-thin slices of Wagyu beef and laying each piece ever-so-carefully on top of an awaiting bed of white rice.

While this is taking place, you see Jelly drooling and sighing in pleasure, almost as if he is itching to not only eat them, but to get in on the cooking process. Jelly takes a moment to look at the camera and say, "Oh, sexy," as the meat slice is held up.

The Australian chef realizes that and invites the "Son of a Sinner" singer to help out in the preparation process.

The cooking part of the process just involves a torch that is held over the meat to brown it delicately.

Jelly Roll, with not a delicate bone in his body, grabs the torch and starts torching not only the food, but the cutting board underneath, accidentally.

After the chef makes a joke about it, he switches out the burnt cutting board for a new one and the party continues in the kitchen.

Then Jelly Roll starts to zest his own lemon peel over the cooked steak rolls.

After that is complete, the two enjoy their late-night snack, which is an expensive one. A pound of Wagyu steak sells for around $100.

How Much Weight Has Jelly Roll Lost?

As of November 2025, Jelly Roll has lost more than 200 pounds since embarking on a weight loss journey.

