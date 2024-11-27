Jelly Roll was joined by Snoop Dogg during the closing moments of his Nashville tour stop, and their lengthy mini-set is what everyone left talking about.

What happened the rest of the night will matter more in 2025 and beyond.

Keith Urban, Struggle Jennings, Yelawolf and opening acts Ernest and Alexandra Kay were the other guest artists on a night so packed with famous friends that Post Malone was spotted watching from general admission. The 58th and final stop on the Beautifully Broken Tour found his crew ready and energized.

Post Malone Jelly Roll Concert

Imagine a car running out of gas, and then imagine the opposite. That was what you saw on Tuesday night (Nov. 26) in Nashville, as the "Son of a Sinner" singer wrapped a trek that averaged four concerts a week for 13 weeks.

Musically, it was about what you'd expect. Well, we're spoiled in Nashville, so guest spots like Urban teaming for "Liar" are sort of expected. Jelly Roll's' set list (see below) stayed true to the one he brought to 57 other cities, with several important deviations. For example, a cover of Green Day's "Good Riddance" was included and a cover of Toby Keith's "Who's Your Daddy?" was not.

His five song gangsta rap medley was shortened to two to allow plenty of space for Snoop to do his thing. That included the first live performance of their new collaboration, a Tom Petty interpolation also called "Last Dance With Mary Jane."

After opening with "I Am Not Okay" on a side stage covered by a burning metal trellis (pictures below, these words don't do justice), Jelly Roll rushed to the main stage to join his band for "Halfway to Hell." "Get By" and "Burning" followed — both of these songs are high energy and vocal heavy, and that he was able to get through 'em without heavy breathing is a testament to his health and fitness regimen.

A one-word review of Jelly Roll's Nashville concert is "professional." It's clear he did the work between shows to ensure his voice was as strong as it could be, and it's clear his band follows his lead. This is a very tight group of nine or 10 musicians that could rival any in country.

Drummer Pork Chop is particularly impressive. He's a wild man.

Another way to describe Jelly Roll's concert is "generous." He doesn't want the spotlight as much as he wants to control it. Jason DeFord is the sun, capable of and willing to ensure everyone around him grows in the moment.

Alexandra Kay opened the show with a very strong 30 minutes of original music. She was allowed to use both catwalks and his full video display. Not every support act gets that.

Ernest looked like Alan Jackson up there as he stood and sang a mostly traditional country music set that was only interrupted by the most popular country music star on the planet. This point needs to be printed: headliners do not want to be overshadowed by opening acts, and allowing the CMA Entertainer of the Year (Wallen) to join the band that plays before you is a great way to lose the headline.

I imagine the conversation between longtime friends Ernest and Jelly Roll was brief and enthusiastic. Moments like this give an opening act a huge boost, and that's already paying off. We leaned in as he played his new song "Would If I Could." It may have been a spilled secret but Kay — a hard-working independent artist — recently signed a record deal.

Throughout Jelly Roll's 110-minute set, there were other more subtle moments of attention deflection. The band was introduced early and allowed to shine often. His backing singers not only walked his catwalk, they had dedicated cameras on them as they performed interpretations for the audience.

Before "Winning Streak" Jelly Roll stopped to recognize two fans in recovery. Before "Save Me" he stopped to thank the oldest living member of the DeFord family for attending. Uncle Buford had a spot right in front of the stage, and as his name was mentioned, he tipped a hat to his nephew.

Slowly, country artists are beginning to innovate the live show experience, which is frankly long overdue. The days of playing 19 songs and an encore are still here, but the best artists are doing more, whether it be allowing fans to watch your entrance (Wallen) or letting the full circus to truly run free (Jelly Roll).

That's exciting for 2025 and beyond.

Jelly Roll Set List from the Beautifully Broken Tour Stop in Nashville (Nov. 26, 2024):

1. “I Am Not Okay”

2. “Halfway to Hell”

3. “Get By”

4. “Burning”

5. “Son of a Sinner”

6. “Friends in Low Places” (Garth Brooks cover)

7. “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” (Green Day cover)

8. “Lonely Road”

9. “Creature” / “Same A—hole” / “Fall in the Fall” (with Struggle Jennings)

10. “Unlive” (with Yelawolf)

11. “Wild Ones” (with Alexandra Kay)

12. “Winning Streak”

13. “Believe” (verse and chorus, Brooks & Dunn cover)

14. “Past Yesterday” (with Skylar Grey)

15. “Don’t Want To” (with Keith Urban)

16. “Liar” (with Keith Urban)

17. Rap Medley: “Boys In the Hood,” “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “Lose Yourself”

18. Snoop Dogg Medley: “Next Episode,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” “Gin and Juice,” “Last Dance With Mary Jane”

19. “Bottle and Mary Jane”

20. “Need a Favor”

21. “Heart of Stone”

22. “Save Me”