I’m Emotional About Jelly Roll’s Daughter’s Full-Circle Career Choice

Jelly Roll's teenage daughter Bailee Ann is starting to think about the college applications process, and she's got some big dreams and goals about what she wants to accomplish when she grows up.

Bailee was a guest on a recent episode of Bunnie Xo's Dumb Blonde podcast, and she responded to a fan question about what she wants to be when she grows up.

"I want to go to Columbia [University] for law," Bailee says. "... Criminal defense."

Of course, that's a subject that's very personal to Bailee's family. Before stardom, her dad spent about 10 years in and out of jails and youth detention facilities. Jelly even incurred a felony conviction for aggravated robbery when he was a teen, about the same age that Bailee is now.

He was in jail the day he learned that Bailee was born, and he credits that moment with being one of the turning points in his life, where he resolved to break out of the cycle of incarceration and recidivism and create a stable environment for his daughter.

Bailee's mother, Felicia Beckwith, has also battled longterm addiction and been to jail on multiple occasions. Jelly and Bunnie successfully went through the system to fight for full custody of Bailee, and she's been living with them for several years.

Early this year, Bailee opened up about her childhood and her relationship with her mom in an episode of Bunnie's podcast.

She shares that she reconnected with her mom in 2020, when Beckwith was sober and living in recovery housing.

But a couple of years later, things started to go downhill when Beckwith began drinking and using drugs again, and enabled Bailee — then about 14 — to drink and use along with her.

Bailee got sober after an intensive therapy session with Jelly and Bunnie, and after cutting off contact with her mom.

Now, the teen says that her first-hand experience with the criminal justice system is a part of why she wants to be involved in changing it.

"I mean, the whole judicial system is corrupt," Bunnie says at one point in the conversation.

"It's wild, to be honest," Bailee agrees. "And I think that's part of the reason I'm so invested in it, because I really want to turn the judicial system upside down. And the best way to do that is from the inside."

Still, there's one aspect of it that she thinks would be too difficult for her to be a part of.

"Anything having to do with kids, I don't think I could do. I couldn't do kids," she admits.

Some fans wondered if Bailee has plans to pursue music like her dad. The young girl is a talented singer and songwriter, and she and Jelly have even worked on music together, recording a duet called "Tears Could Talk" in 2020 that was inspired by Bailee's tumultuous childhood.

"As for music, I don't have any plans to do it right now," Bailee notes.