We've all got those friends in our lives whom we text with but never see in person. Jelly Roll and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson are no different. After nearly a decade of texts and phone calls, the two finally got to meet in person.

Needless to say, it was a moment that was a long time coming.

It happened during the 2025 season of American Idol, as both of their schedules lined up and Johnson was able to visit Jelly Roll on set. The former wrestler shared the video from their meeting on social media.

"I've been waiting a decade for this hug, baby," Jelly Roll says as he steps out of his trailer.

The two share a long embrace, telling each other how much they love one another.

"Jelly Roll and I have been buddies for almost ten years," Johnson says in a voiceover. "Texting, showing love, support. Always there for each other, whatever you need, I got you."

The two chatted about Jelly Roll's weight loss, and then Johnson presented him with a special postcard from a motel in South Nashville. The vintage card is from the now-demolished Alamo Plaza Motel, where he lived as a child. It was a special gift, as Jelly Roll is from that part of town, too.

The History of Jelly Roll and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Friendship

Johnson shared a little more backstory about the two's friendship in the caption.

"Several years ago (roughly 2017) I was going through a very hard thing at the time, I was struggling," he explains. "My mental wellness turned into my mental hellness. Many of you know the drill, you put on 'the face', show up to work, smile and get through it."

"Perhaps not the healthiest thing to do, but it’s what I was used to doing at the time," he continues. "Then a song came on through my headphones one morning on a random shuffle playlist. “Only” from Jelly Roll. The lyrics rocked me. Hard core."

Johnson reached out to Jelly Roll to tell him how much he needed and enjoyed his music. The rest, you could say, is history, and the two have kept in contact ever since.

"Every once in a while we all get sliced up by life, but it’s amazing to see what kind of blessings and people that God and the universe will put in our lives to help us heal through our pain," Johnson sums up in the caption.

Jelly Roll: 25 Stunning Facts About the 'Save Me' Singer Jelly Roll is country music's most fascinating character. His life has taken dozens of wild twists and turns, and he's been honest about all of it. Here are 25 facts about the "Save Me" singer and his family. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes