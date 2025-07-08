Jelly Roll was not okay as he tried to sing his hit song during a recent concert in New Jersey.

A young girl's sign caused the singer to stop and start at least once.

He was trying to sing "I Am Not Okay" when he spotted a blonde girl in tears. Concert cameras also spied her and put singer and fan side by side on the big screen.

Jelly Roll was playing Barefoot Country Music Festival in New Jersey on June 22.

The show came between dates on Post Malone's Big A-- Stadium Tour.

Later this year he'll tour in Europe for the first time, with dates scheduled into November.

The full TikTok video is below. About 15 seconds in, the camera zooms out to show the girl holding a sign that reads: "Jelly Roll, my mom-mom died last August. She wrote your lyrics in her journal. If she could, she would be here!"

In the comments section, fans shared their appreciation of Jelly Roll's recognition, as well as their own reactions.

“Dear diary, it’s 10:14PM and I’m crying at TikTok,” says Amey Plumb.

“For that song it was her and Jelly Roll and nobody else at that concert existed or mattered,” adds Travis. “Jelly Roll is a hell of a person.”

"Prayers of comfort for these beautiful children. And Jelly Roll is so compassionate and empathetic — what a blessing!" writes Kathi Anne.

The video seen below went viral within a day. Nearly three million people have watched this moment between Jelly Roll and a fan.

Taste of Country fans and YouTube subscribers know it's not the first time he's helped a fan through the pain of losing a loved one.

"I Am Not Okay" is a song from Jelly Roll's most recent album, "Beautifully Broken." Last year he told Taste of Country that fan stories inspired dozens of songs he wrote for the project.

